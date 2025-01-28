Jon Scheyer updates Khaman Maluach's status after vomiting during Duke basketball win

It was a crazy night in Cameron for the Duke basketball team as it rallied from 13 points in the first half to defeat NC State, 74-64, but its freshman center failed to finish the game after an illness appeared to come over him.

The No. 2 Blue Devils were leading, 63-62, as Dontrez Styles – the leading scorer for the Wolfpack – fouled out after bumping Cooper Flagg on a drive but play was delayed because Khaman Maluach vomited on the court.

Trainers and staff cleaned up the court during the timeout and Jon Scheyer discussed his rookie’s status after the victory.

“He was cramping,” the Duke head coach explained. “Chugged a lot of Gatorade quickly and that’s what happened when he threw up.”

Other players looked lethargic throughout the game but there is not a stomach bug going around the team at this time. Maluach logged 27 minutes and posted four points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

“I think it speaks to [his] character,” Scheyer added. “He was doing whatever he could to get back in the game, obviously he drank too much there.”

“He felt better after the game. I’m worried about him. We have to get him rested.”

Maluach is averaging 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game this season while having to play extended minutes over the last three weeks with the absence of Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown due to a knee sprain.

Shortly after the incident involving Khaman Maluach, a fan in the student section near halfcourt fainted and had to be carried off to the back of Cameron Indoor Stadium late in the second half. Duke officials reported afte the game that the student was cleared to return home by medical professionals after examination.

Duke (18-2, 10-0 ACC) hosts North Carolina (13-8, 6-3 ACC) for the first time this season on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).