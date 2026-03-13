Jon Scheyer under fire for questionable late decision that nearly cost Duke vs. FSU

Duke nearly saw its run in the ACC Tournament come to a premature end on Thursday night. The Blue Devils were heavy favorites, but got everything they wanted and more from a pesky Florida State team that had shown considerable improvement down the stretch of the season.

With Duke's mounting injury concerns and the Seminoles coming in having won 10 of their last 12 games, it appeared Jon Scheyer's team was ripe for an upset. He made a late-game decision that nearly made it a reality.

Florida State cut Duke's lead to one point with 37 seconds to play. With two timeouts in his back pocket, Scheyer, who has been elite at setting up after time-out sets this year, elected to let it play out instead of setting something up.

That led to a clunky final offensive possession for Duke, with Cameron Boozer getting his shot blocked as he tried to force up a shot, and the Seminoles had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but Robert McCray V missed a three-pointer as time expired.

You can see the sequence below:

Jon Scheyer not calling a timeout nearly cost Duke in the ACC Tournament

Scheyer certainly understands the benefit of setting up plays. He has been elite at drawing things up for the Blue Devils this year, from after time-outs to baseline out-of-bounds plays and more.

Earlier in the second half, a key timeout sparked a big Duke run that helped the Blue Devils win the game. Trailing by eight with 13 minutes to play, Scheyer called a time-out, and Duke responded out of it with a 19-2 run that turned an eight-point deficit into a nine-point lead. Duke was able to hold on from there, though the end of the game got dicier than anyone in Durham would have preferred.

Scheyer and the Blue Devils will need to be better for Friday's ACC Tournament semifinal matchup against Clemson. The Tigers held on to beat North Carolina on Thursday, spoiling the rubber match between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels in Charlotte.