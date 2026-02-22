Jon Scheyer silenced all doubters in final four minutes of Duke's win over Michigan

The major knock on Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball team was they do not execute well late in close games.

Many people pointed to the only two losses on the season for the Blue Devils – Texas Tech and North Carolina – as the primary examples as well as games the program lost last season.

But most devoted Duke fans pushed back on that narrative and now they have the biggest piece of evidence that Scheyer is a mastermind on the sidelines.

No. 1 Michigan cut the Blue Devil lead to one, 57-56, with 3:49 remaining in Saturday’s highly anticipated game. There was a foul on Wolverines guard Trey McKinney that triggered the under-four television timeout with 3:24 remaining.

After that stoppage, Duke scored every time it touched the basketball for the remainder of the game.

Duke scored on every possession after the U4.



- Flare for Evans, Mich not switching off Boozer. Ngongba initating (no help)-> alley-oop.

- Late clock 4-5 P&R w/ Boozer-Ngongba. Michigan switches. Boozer blocked at rim but fouled on O reb as shot clock expires.

- Same exact flare… pic.twitter.com/GkrU7zgXGB — Eric Shapiro (@eric_shap) February 22, 2026

Immidalty coming out of the timeout, Scheyer drew up a perfectly executed alley-oop to Isaiah Evans that put Duke up by three points, 59-56. After an Elliot Cadeau missed layup, Cameron Boozer went to the free throw line off an offensive rebound.

Aday Mara made a layup on the next possession, but it was answered by a 3-pointer from Boozer. After Cadeau responded with a 3-pointer of his own, Boozer was credited with two points after a goaltend on Mara.

And following two free throws from Cadeau which had the game at a three-point margin with under a minute to play, Patrick Ngongba got an offensive rebound on a missed layup and extended the possession for Evans to make two free throws to ice the game.

It all added up to a 68-63 win for Duke.

Narratives aren’t always correct and sometimes the coach draws up the correct play, and it is up to the players to execute. Not only did the Blue Devils get the right play calls in this situation, but everything was carried out to perfection.

It led to the biggest win of the season for the team and the potential to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

Jon Scheyer isn’t 114-24 in his career by accident. He knows how to coach and he’s showing it on a nighly basis.