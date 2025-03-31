Jon Scheyer shuts down any and all speculation on Cooper Flagg potentially returning to Duke for sophomore season

There's been speculation across the last month or so that Duke basketball freshman superstar Cooper Flagg could potentially return to the Duke program for another season, despite being a shoo-in to be selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.

In Duke's Senior Night 93-60 victory over Wake Forest, Flagg was seen on the sidelines saying "Run it back." Several analysts and former players have campaigned for the freshman phenom to consider returning to Durham if certain NBA franchises land the top overall pick that wouldn't provide the best situation for Flagg to grow. Although it never seemed very likely, there was probably more talk about Flagg's potential return than there ever should've been.

But now, it's officially shut down for good.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer completely shut down any speculation of a potential Flagg return to Duke on the Dan Patrick Show. Patrick asked Scheyer if there had been a conversation between him and Flagg on a potential return, or if there will ever be a conversation like that. Scheyer confidently confirmed there won't be.

"I think he's got to take the next dream in his life, and be the top pick in the NBA Draft and start his professional career."



– Duke HC Jon Scheyer on not having a conversation with Cooper Flagg about returning for his sophomore year. pic.twitter.com/mz3pV5977p — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 31, 2025

"No. Although, I can dream about that. But, I think that's all it is in this case, I think it's a dream, and I think he's got to take the next dream in his life and be the top pick in the NBA Draft and start his professional career."

Well Duke fans, it looks like there will be at maximum another two games of the Flagg era at Duke, then he's off to the NBA. Not that this is a shock or anything, in fact it would be an unbelievable shock if he did return to Durham, but now the case is officially closed.

Flagg is having an unbelievable freshman campaign at Duke after coming in as one of the most hyped up prospects of the last decade. The Maine native is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game to lead Duke in all five major statistical categories. Flagg is tied with fellow rookie Khaman Maluach for the team lead in blocks per game but has the solo crown in the four other statistics. Flagg is also the favorite to win the Naismith National Player of the Year award with -195 odds per Sportskeeda.

The freshman is also having a phenomenal NCAA Tournament to further cement his case as the top pick in this summer's draft if it wasn't a done deal already. Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game through the big dance, highlighted by a 30-point performance in Duke's Sweet Sixteen victory over 4-seed Arizona.

It's been a great run with Flagg as the Blue Devils look to cap it off with a national title, but it's safe to say that Flagg will not be back at Duke for the 2025-26 season.