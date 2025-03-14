Jon Scheyer says 'not worth it' to risk Cooper Flagg's health against UNC

The Duke basketball team has not experienced playing without Cooper Flagg this season but that is becoming increasingly more likely for Friday night at the ACC Tournament.

Flagg sprained his ankle on Thursday late in the first half of the Blue Devils’ comeback victory against Georgia Tech and was put in a wheelchair near the locker room in order to be transported to the X-Ray room.

The superstar freshman would return to the bench despite being ruled out for the game but did not have any brace or walking boot on his left foot.

However, Jon Scheyer was not optimistic about Flagg’s status for the semifinals.

“Sprained his ankle, X-rays were negative, which is great,” he said. “We just have to understand there's going to be swelling and see how he recovers and how he goes from there.”

Flagg struggled as Duke dug a 14-point hole prior to his injury, scoring just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

“I would have to be convinced by everybody in the locker room when I go back there that he should play. It's not worth it. It just isn't,” Scheyer continued.

“He was swollen already. It's not about being ready to go tomorrow. That's not the most important thing for us. We've got to see if we can get him right for this run that we can make in the tournament.”

Duke will play North Carolina in the ACC Tournament Semifinals after the Tar Heels responded to a small deficit in the second half against Wake Forest.

Flagg, despite battling foul trouble in Chapel Hill, had 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four blocks during the Blue Devil comeback victory over the Tar Heels last week.

He had 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks when the teams met in February for the first time this season.

“I would have to be really convinced that we should even consider seeing if he can go tomorrow,” Scheyer added. “He may not be able to go anyway. He probably won't be able to go anyway. But I think it's a real long shot. A real long shot.”

Tipoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN) from Charlotte.