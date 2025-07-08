Jon Scheyer says key Duke basketball player is months away from full return to court

The newest members of the Duke basketball team have already gathered in Durham for the offseason workout program but before the new season can officially begin, some bruises still have to heal from last season.

The biggest injury the Blue Devils sustained a year ago was the double shoulder dislocation from key backup Maliq Brown in the final two months of the season. He first suffered the injury on February 17 in a victory over Virginia and made his return to the court on March 8.

However, in Duke’s first game of the ACC Tournament on March 13 he dislocated his shoulder again but managed to return to the court for the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Brown expectedly underwent surgery in the offseason, and he still might not be cleared to return to on-court contact drills for another two months, according to head coach Jon Scheyer.

“Maliq is weeks ahead of schedule from his surgery,” Scheyer told the media during his summer press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“You have to be really cautious with that, so he won’t do contact still for another four to eight weeks, really, but he can do everything basically ‘5-on-0’.”

Brown never put up the flashiest stat line last season for Duke but was known for his defensive skills and versatility when he was on the court.

“He’s shooting, he’s handling, he’s passing. Just seeing him out there is great,” Scheyer added.

There was also concern surrounding Duke sophomore center Patrick Ngongba after a picture surfaced of him in a walking boot earlier this summer, but Scheyer dismissed any concerns with the anticipated starting center for the Blue Devils.

“Pat’s in perfect health. He’s working out. He’s playing. He’s doing everything.”

Ngongba showed flashes of brilliance late in the season when he received more playing time following Brown’s injury.

“I think both of them are going to take a huge step forward with their offensive skillset, what they can do with their comfort being in our program now for a year. They’re going to be a huge part of what we do.”