Jon Scheyer says Cooper Flagg's monster jam reminded him of former Duke basketball superstar

Duke basketball cruised to 13-2 on the season and 5-0 in conference play after a dominant 76-47 victory at home over the Pitt Panthers. It was a phenomenal display of defense from the Blue Devils, as the Panthers brought the game back to single digits with eight minutes and change left in the contest, and after Duke called a timeout to kill any momentum the Panthers had, Pitt didn't score the rest of the game.

The victory was highlighted by a monstrous slam dunk from Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg that will definitely be in the conversation for dunk of the year at the end of the college basketball season.

This Cooper Flagg dunk is gonna be in every young Yankees fan’s bedroom pic.twitter.com/PWKR7crvTZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 8, 2025

Flagg finished the contest with a game-high 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and 2 blocks in his sixth double-double effort of the season.

Along with Flagg, every Blue Devil in the starting five eclipsed double figure scoring.

Cameron Indoor Stadium was sent into a frenzy upon the slam from Flagg, and Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was asked about the mayhem that ensued the arena after the dunk.

Scheyer said it reminded him of a former Blue Devil basketball great.

"It reminded me of, like a, Zion (Williamson) kind of play. That's what it reminded me of because of how it sparked Cameron. Not me, myself, but, we've had a few guys through the years to make a couple plays that just spark everybody in the building, and that was one of those moments tonight."

Duke fans don't have to be reminded of the electric game Zion Williamson displayed in his one season in Durham, where he was one of the most dominant players the college game had seen in a long time.

A reporter then asked Scheyer is Flagg gets angry often, as Scheyer touched on how the two were frustrated after an out-of-bounds call a play before.

"He does get angry. But he's loose at the same time, you know, he loves being in the moment, being in the arena, but he's got an edge to him now."

It's not too often a head coach compares one of his players to one of the greatest to ever play for the program, but Scheyer touched on how Flagg can ignite the Cameron atmosphere like Zion did, which is quite an accomplishment.

The Blue Devils return to the court on Saturday when they host Notre Dame (7-8, 1-3 ACC) at 12:00pm ET on ESPN.