Jon Scheyer says Cooper Flagg performance in Sweet 16 was one of best in NCAA history

Cooper Flagg is no stranger to the big stage, but Jon Scheyer doesn’t think there have been many better showings in the NCAA Tournament than what his superstar freshman did on Thursday night against Arizona in the Sweet 16.

Flagg led the Blue Devils to a 100-93 victory over the Wildcats with 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks on 9-of-19 shooting from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

“That was one of the best tournament performances I've ever coached or been a part of,” Scheyer said after the game.

“He just did what he was supposed to do, and he'll move on and get ready for Alabama. I think that's the beauty of it with him. He doesn't get caught up in all that.”

His first half was stunning from a scoring perspective with 18 points including a buzzer beating 3-pointer to give Duke a six-point lead at halftime and made 7-of-12 shots. In the second half he was more of a playmaker with five assists before salting the game away at the free throw line.

“What I've wanted from him is not to defer,” Scheyer added. “I've just wanted him to fully be him, and I thought he was that. He was in his element tonight. He was him. He had just a great personality. He was loose, talking, competitive, the whole thing.”

Flagg has already won the ACC Player of the Year and the National Freshman of the Year while he is likely on his way to the National Player of the Year, yet nothing phases him.

“I think just playing with really good energy, trusting our game plan, trusting my teammates,” he said.

He became the first player with at least 25 points, five rebounds, five assist and three or more blocks in an NCAA Tournament game since Dwyane Wade in the 2003 Elite Eight vs. Kentucky.

“He impresses me all the time. But we need more of that on Saturday,” Scheyer concluded.