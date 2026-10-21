Jon Scheyer's Caleb Foster injury update has Duke one step closer to full strength

Duke senior guard Caleb Foster has sat out the first two exhibition games for the Blue Devils. He doesn't intend to sit out a third if he can help it.

Fresh off Duke's bludgeoning of Tennessee on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor, Jon Scheyer provided an update on Foster, stating that the senior guard "has a chance" of playing on Sunday when the Blue Devils face off against Kansas on the road in their third and final exhibition matchup:

Jon Scheyer:



"Caleb (Foster) has a chance of playing Sunday."



Says he's been in Jon's ear, dying to play. — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) October 21, 2026

Jon Scheyer reveals that Caleb Foster has a chance to play on Sunday at Kansas

The fact that there's a chance Foster could play on Sunday shows his recovery is coming along nicely. In the very least, he should be on the floor for the regular season opener in less than two weeks.

Duke hasn't missed a beat without him. With the addition of Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and 5-star freshman Deron Rippey, it was believed the Blue Devils would have one of the nation's top backcourts this season.

That seems to be a reality.

Rippey scored 21 points to lead all scorers in Duke's blowout of Tennessee. He looks like a budding star. Blackwell added 18 points on an efficient 6-of-8 from the floor.

Cayden Boozer's performance wasn't as loud as those two, but he led Duke with six assists and was a +24 in the box score. His playmaking ability is a major plus for the Blue Devils.

Foster will now have to find a way to fit in. That shouldn't be a problem for a veteran guard who has played with a variety of different rosters in Durham.

How Scheyer will disseminate minutes this season in the backcourt will be an insanely difficult task. He may get a jumpstart on figuring out that rotation on Sunday if Foster is able to give it a go.

If he does play, I would expect him to be on a minutes restriction. Obviously, Scheyer wants to walk into The Phog and get a win, but that's less important than everyone getting out of the game healthy and ready to go for the regular season opener.

Foster wants to play, and as long as there are no setbacks between now and Sunday, I would expect the senior to see some minutes against the Jayhawks.

Sunday will be the final tune-up for Duke before the start of the regular season. The Blue Devils host Army on Monday, November 2nd, at Cameron Indoor.