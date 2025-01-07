Jon Scheyer returns to Duke basketball practice with major game looming

The Duke basketball team returns to the court on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh and all indications are that its head coach will be back too.

Jon Scheyer did not travel with the team to Texas over the weekend for its matchup against SMU, resulting in a 27-point victory, due to an illness as associate head coach Chris Carrawell controlled things for the Blue Devils (12-2, 4-0 ACC) on the sidelines.

The program announced that the expectation was Scheyer would return for its next game and the head coach confirmed as much on Monday during the ACC coaches teleconference as well as pictures being posted on social media of him at practice.

Coach Scheyer update pic.twitter.com/VmxEBsnh1U — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 6, 2025

“It's tough,” Chris Carrawell said about finding out that Scheyer would not coach on Saturday against the Mustangs.

“You find out, late last night, that he wasn't going to make the trip. But our guys, with their prep, did an excellent job. Coach Lucas had this scout, and we were prepared. There wasn't really a lot to say.”

While the ACC has struggled as a conference, Pittsburgh (12-2, 3-0 ACC) is one of just three remaining unbeatens throughout the league (Duke and Clemson) and will present a big challenge for Scheyer and the Blue Devils inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"I felt like I was in Interstellar…It was a bizarre experience,” Scheyer told reporters on his experience watching Duke play from home.

It was the first game Jon Scheyer has missed since taking over as the Duke basketball head coach.

Scheyer also said that starting guard Tyrese Proctor was sick on Saturday but managed to play and provide 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range in 32 minutes.

It was the eighth win in a row for Duke and they will look at add to that total with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET (ACC Network).