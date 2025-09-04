Jon Scheyer receives esteemed honor ahead of fourth season as Duke head coach

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has already become a fan favorite and has cemented his status as the Blue Devils' head coach for many years to come. In just three years after succeeding the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, Scheyer has already delivered three NCAA Tournament appearances to go along with an Elite 8 and a Final Four. He's already established himself as one of the best head coaches in all of college basketball, and he's still only 38 years old. Now, Scheyer has received an esteemed honor ahead of his fourth season as the head man in Durham.

Jon Scheyer named to NABC Board of Directors

Scheyer has been appointed to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Board of Directors on September 3rd. The organization's Board of Directors serves as the association's top leadership body.

Eight other coaches were appointed along with Scheyer, representing all three NCAA Divisions: Baylor head coach Scott Drew, North Georgia head coach Dan Evans, Yale head coach James Jones, Pomona-Pitzer head coach Charles Katsiaficas, Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, and Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

"As college athletics and the game of basketball undergo unprecedented transformation, it's vital that coaches continue to present a unified voice and demonstrate sound national leadership," said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. "These nine coaches were identified by their peers as ideal candidates to represent our over 5,000 members on the NABC Board of Directors, and their diverse perspectives will strengthen the NABC's efforts to support the profession and grow the sport."

Scheyer, along with the rest of the appointed coaches, officially began their terms on September 2nd after attending the annual NABC Board of Directors fall meeting.

Aside from his already storied career as Duke head coach, Scheyer also spent four fantastic seasons in Cameron Indoor Stadium as a player. Across four seasons with the Blue Devils, Scheyer averaged 14.4 points and 3.1 assists a game on 38.1% shooting from three-point range, capping off his career with a National Championship in 2010.

As Scheyer looks to win his first national title as a head coach, he continues to garner national respect as one of the top coaches in the sport.