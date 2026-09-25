Jon Scheyer reaffirming his commitment to Duke is music to our ears

It's been an eventful offseason for the Blue Devils, to say the least. While some schools put together rosters that may not even be eligible for this season, Scheyer went to work, forming what is projected to be one of the deepest and most talented teams in the nation. All while doing so with players with remaining eligibility.

However, the loaded roster he's built in Durham hasn't been the only major storyline of the offseason. Following the conclusion of the NBA season, Scheyer began to gain real traction in NBA head-coaching searches, with two particular jobs opening up that had Duke fans holding their breath, hoping our beloved head coach wouldn't make the jump to the NBA so soon.

The Chicago Bulls were one of the teams that immediately came to mind after Billy Donovan was let go. With Scheyer being from the Chicago area, the possibility of him returning home was certainly worrying, but there never seemed to be much indication that he was a serious candidate for the job. Most of the speculation stemmed from the idea that Scheyer might want to return home to coach his hometown team.

However, the Dallas Mavericks were a different story. While Scheyer obviously did not end up taking the job, he was under serious consideration to take over the reins as the next head coach in Dallas, which added some reasonable fear that the Duke head coach could make the jump to the NBA in the near future.

But after Scheyer's recent comments, it seems those worries can be put to rest, at least for the time being.

Jon Scheyer on the Dallas Mavericks having interest in him this offseason 👀



"I know I'm right where I'm supposed to be. Not many people can get their dream job at 33. I'm in this for the long haul with Duke."



(via @BlueDevilNation) pic.twitter.com/lRMZPpRdCM — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) September 24, 2026

Duke fans can stop worrying about Jon Scheyer and the NBA for now

While that certainly doesn't mean Scheyer won't ever make the jump to the NBA or consider it, it seems like that should be at the bottom of the list of worries for Duke fans at the moment. Having an incredible young coach like Scheyer, who understands the modern game offensively but still puts a heavy emphasis on the defensive side of the ball, is hard to find in today's game.

With a genius like that running the program and constantly showcasing his ability to build legitimate national championship contenders, his name will likely continue to come up in NBA conversations. That's a good problem to have as Duke fans, but for now, it's best to tune out the outside noise and appreciate what Scheyer is doing for us in the moment.

Having to move on from the greatest coach of all time, Mike Krzyzewski, and immediately falling into Scheyer is not something that should be taken for granted. Scheyer has already shown that he has what it takes to lead Duke at the highest level, aside from the late-game collapses that have plagued the team in recent years. But heading into only his fifth season as head coach, it's hard not to have full faith in him to bring us back to the promised land.

And with his recent comments, it's safe to say we can expect Scheyer to stick around until he gets the job done and hangs banner No. 6 in Cameron Indoor.