Jon Scheyer provides no clarity on Tyrese Proctor injury as he leaves on crutches

A dark cloud was cast over the Duke basketball victory over Miami on Tuesday night when Tyrese Proctor suffered a knee injury late in the first half of the 97-60 victory.

Proctor appeared to take an awkward step while trying to contest a transition layup defensively and immediately hobbled to the Blue Devil locker room for further examination.

He was ruled out for the game at the beginning of the second half, finishing the night with seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals and Jon Scheyer did not provide much of an update after the game.

“We have to get him back, get x-rays and an MRI,” Scheyer said. “He got hit in the leg. That's the extent of what I know, and we'll get him looked at and taken care of.”

Scheyer’s message about Proctor’s injury was very similar to his tone nearly a week ago when Maliq Brown suffered an injury late in the first half against Virginia which was later revealed to be a dislocated shoulder.

However, Proctor was seen leaving the arena and returning to the team bus on crutches after the game.

Tyrese Proctor leaving with crutches pic.twitter.com/70G1e0kW8w — David Lang (@Dukielang) February 26, 2025

Last season, Proctor suffered a lower leg injury early in the first half against Georgia Tech and returned to the bench on crutches while missing nearly four weeks, three games, with the injury.

Duke (25-3, 16-1 ACC) only has three games remaining in the regular season, two of which will be played in the span on three days on Saturday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network) against Florida State (16-12, 7-10 ACC) and Monday evening (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) against Wake Forest (19-8, 11-5 ACC)

The final game of the regular season, March 8, will be played on the road against North Carolina (18-11, 11-6 ACC) with Duke’s journey in the ACC Tournament beginning on March 13.

Isaiah Evans, who finished with 16 points off the bench on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range started the second half in Tyrese Proctor’s spot but Caleb Foster, who has seen his role greatly diminished over the last six weeks, scored in double figures again and played 18 minutes in the victory.

Still, Duke desperately needs the veteran leadership of Tyrese Proctor on the court in order to remain as one of the heavy favorites to win the National Championship.