Jon Scheyer proves he is Duke through and through by rebuffing NBA temptation

Jon Scheyer is not going anywhere! The Duke Blue Devils' head coach is staying put in Durham for the foreseeable future. While he had been tied to the Dallas Mavericks' head-coaching vacancy, Scheyer did not take the gig. Based on how quickly the deal came together for Dallas to pry Dusty May away from Michigan, it seems as though that Scheyer turned down this NBA job opportunity.

ESPN's Pete Thamel, Adam Schefter, and Shams Charania were all over the news of the May hire.

NEWS: Michigan coach Dusty May is finalizing a deal to take the Dallas Mavericks head coaching job, sources tell me @shams and @AdamSchefter. May led Michigan basketball to the national title in April. The allure of coaching Cooper Flagg as a linchpin piece helped draw him. pic.twitter.com/nnEZplL5BG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 22, 2026

The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported that Scheyer "had major interest", but opted to stay put.

Michigan coach Dusty May is expected to take the Dallas Mavericks job, source confirmed to @TheFieldOf68.



May is coming off a national title in his second season at Michigan, and also took FAU to the Final Four.



Duke's Jon Scheyer also had major interest, but had opted to… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 22, 2026

Minutes after the May hiring was announced, Duke Men's Basketball shared out a blast from the past.

Duke posting Scheyer in a Duke t-shirt as a kid on social media speaks volumes. It shows that he has been all about Duke for the better part of his life. Scheyer starred for his mentor Mike Krzyzewski before eventually getting into coaching himself. Dallas was willing to play the waiting game on Scheyer, but he was not that interested. He will not coach Cooper Flagg anymore, but May is about to.

The only NBA team without a head coach ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft is the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dusty May hire shows Jon Scheyer was not that interested in Mavericks

While there may have been some allure of getting to coach Flagg again, Scheyer is a college coach and a Duke guy through and through. There may be an opportunity one day for him to scratch that NBA itch, but he is too new to leading the Blue Devils for him to realistically go at this time. Another component in this is he has a young family at home. The NBA schedule has 41 road games per year.

Even if he did have some palpable interest in the Mavericks job, Scheyer clearly recognizes that he has a good thing going at Duke. Why mess that up? Conversely, it makes all the sense in the world for May to leave Ann Arbor at this time. He just led Michigan to a national championship. May does have a bit of a reputation as a job-hopper. There are also growing concerns about his boss, Warde Manuel.

ALSO READ: Duke, Jon Scheyer continue to run laps around UNC at the top of NBA Draft discussions

Overall, timing is everything. The timing was not right for Scheyer to make the NBA leap, just as it was the perfect opportunity for May to test his coaching chops at the game's highest level. From a Duke perspective, May leaving for Dallas and Scheyer staying put in Durham does wonders for the Blue Devils' chances of winning a Final Four. Conversely, it is hard to imagine seeing Michigan repeating.

Ultimately, Scheyer is not leaving because the job is not finished. Leaving Duke this soon would be a stain on his legacy, as well as an indictment on the sport of college basketball. The game is changing with every passing year. Scheyer must lean into it and embrace it. Given that May already took Florida Atlantic to a Final Four and won it all at Michigan, he has enough upward momentum to prove his luck.

Scheyer was always going to stay at Duke, but Monday marks another huge win for the Blue Devils.