Jon Scheyer just made his 2028 recruiting class priorities for Duke abundantly clear

In the one-and-done era, Duke has arguably been the most consistent school at the top of every recruiting class. When Mike Krzyzewski retired, some critics assumed the Blue Devil brand would take a hit, and Jon Scheyer would not be able to bring in the same level of talent year in and year out. However, Scheyer has picked up right where Coach K left off, steadily bringing in top recruiting classes since taking over the reins as head coach.

While the endings for the past two seasons have certainly been disappointing for Duke fans, to say the least, it's clear the Blue Devils are in great hands with Scheyer moving forward. His ability to build rosters in this complicated era of college basketball is second to none. Following each heartbreak, he has brought in more than enough talent to keep Duke in national championship contention.

Scheyer is constantly working ahead to the next pool of talent and ensuring the Blue Devils are never lacking on that front. After building what is shaping up to be another favorite to cut down the nets next April, he has already begun doing the groundwork on future top-level recruits. The 2028 cycle may still be in its early stages, but that hasn't stopped Scheyer from turning up the heat in the battle for some of the nation's top recruits.

On Sunday, the Blue Devils extended official offers to 2028 5-star prospects Colton Hiller and AJ Williams.

Blessed to receive an offer from Duke University.#AGTG pic.twitter.com/MjjLXL9XKQ — Aj (@aj4williams) June 28, 2026

Duke has officially offered Colton Hiller, the No. 3 player in the class of 2028 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dMfrREQZ2Y — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) June 28, 2026

The Blue Devils have officially entered the races for Colton Hiller and AJ Williams

Both Hiller and Williams are elite in their own right, coming in at No. 1 and 2 in 247Sports' Composite rankings for the 2028 class. While they both play the same position in high school, each of their games is versatile enough that it could work together, though getting both of them would be a dream.

Williams comes in at 6-foot-8 and is ranked No. 1 in the nation on nearly every prospect ranking for the class. So far, he has done nothing but live up to the hype surrounding him, looking the part of a generational-type prospect. And with Scheyer at the helm, Duke should be in the battle for Williams until the very end.

While Williams dominates most of the rankings, don't sleep on Hiller. He's a 6-foot-6 small forward who can flat-out score. On the current EYBL circuit, he's averaging 21 points per game with the PSA Cardinals, good for sixth among all scorers. Putting up those types of numbers against such a high level of competition is exactly why he will be a top priority for Scheyer in the 2028 recruiting cycle.

Of course, getting both Williams and Hiller may be a long shot. But if anyone has a chance to pull off a haul like that, it's Jon Scheyer.