Jon Scheyer's decision on status of Duke basketball freshman is risky but smart

Jon Scheyer announced the decision that the Duke basketball program will redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins this season and preserve his four years of eligibility going forward.

Wilkins reclassed a year early in high school to commit to the Blue Devils this spring and there was a belief that he could be a fringe rotational player this season.

He ended the recruiting cycle as the No. 35 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

However, after failing to appear in either one of Duke’s victories this season, he will be put on the shelf where he can continue to develop and practice with the team in preparation for the 2026-27 season.

“We've had some great conversations and we're planning on redshirting him,” Scheyer said after the 95-54 victory over Western Carolina. “We really believe in his development.”

Wilkins had six points during the Countdown to Craziness scrimmage and five points in Duke’s exhibition matchup against UCF before only logging two minutes in the exhibition game against Tennessee.

“Obviously, there's value to some game experience, he would have gotten some game experience tonight,” Scheyer added. “But to save that eligibility, it's the right thing for him and it's the right thing for our program, where he can focus on his body and his game.”

The Blue Devils will now be rolling with nine players in its rotation and could always opt to bring Sebastian Wilkins back this season if the team suffers any unforeseen injuries, similar to what Coach K did with Joey Baker in the 2018-19 season.

No. 5 Duke (2-0) will look to continue its unbeaten streak to begin the season on Tuesday night in a rare non-conference road game against Army (1-1) as the two teams will honor Mike Krzyzewski and other military members on Veterans Day.