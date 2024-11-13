Jon Scheyer could have put Cooper Flagg in 'better position' in Duke basketball loss
The fallout from the Duke basketball loss to Kentucky is still unraveling as the Blue Devils return to Durham and Jon Scheyer reflects on the night in Atlanta.
Duke blew a nine point halftime lead, 46-35, but still had chances late in the second half to tie or take the lead but a pair of Cooper Flagg turnovers ended any chance at a victory.
Scheyer was asked after the game about the isolation play for Flagg coming out of a timeout with 26.5 seconds remaining.
“Well, the ball in his (Cooper Flagg) hands. They knew that was happening too, and I'm okay with that," he explained.
"We're going to be in these moments a lot together, and I trust his instincts. I probably could have put him in a better position, to be honest."
Flagg tried to back down his defender into the paint before he lost the handle on his dribble and turned it over when a Kentucky double team came at him. He would get another chance after a pair of Wildcat free throws but went straight into the corner and was forced into another turnover.
"He's got to touch it and trust that good things are going to happen," Scheyer added. "I wish you could say that every time it's going to work out, and that's not reality."
Cooper Flagg ended his first marquee college basketball game with 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks but all three of his turnovers came in the final two minutes of the second half. He made 9-of-19 shot attempts but was just 1-of-5 from the 3-point line.
"He willed us in that game. He willed us. Especially down the stretch, to have 12 rebounds. Again, 26. He'd tell you he's got more in him too. Again, I want him to touch it down the stretch.”
No. 6 Duke (2-1) returns to action on Saturday afternoon (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network) against Wofford (1-1).