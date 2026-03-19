Jon Scheyer better study up on how to get Duke through TCU's suffocating defense

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes tipped off the NCAA Tournament with a first-round game that determined who would face the winner of Duke versus Siena.

Of course, Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils were focused on their own first-round matchup against the Siena Saints. However, the Duke head coach better have had one eye on the TCU-OSU game in preparation.

In the first half, the biggest takeaway was just how suffocating the Horned Frogs' defense was, holding Ohio State to just 24 points through the first 20 minutes.

TCU's defense could cause problems for Duke

Now, Duke and Ohio State are far from equitable teams. However, this was the highest-scoring Buckeyes team in over three decades, and it was on track to score an abysmal 48 points against the lower-seeded Horned Frogs.

Between TCU's four steals and three blocks in the first half, not to mention its 13 defensive rebounds, the Horned Frogs were genuinely suffocating the Buckeyes' offensive attempts.

Ohio State shot an embarrassing 36 percent from the field and only 18 percent from beyond the arc. Despite the low shooting percentages, the Buckeyes only pulled down four (yes, 4) offensive rebounds in the first half.

Scheyer's team shoots (on average) significantly higher from the field and from deep, but it could still be an issue for the Blue Devils.

Without starting big man Patrick Ngongba II available, the Blue Devils lose a significant amount of size in the paint, subsequently giving their opponents a better chance at minimizing offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities on that end of the court.

The best news? TCU only scored 39 points of its own in the second half, producing a minimal lead despite holding the Buckeyes to just 24 points.

9-seed TCU leads 8-seed Ohio State at the half 👀



40% of brackets picked TCU to win 😮 pic.twitter.com/diuuYCSWDj — ESPN (@espn) March 19, 2026

At the end of the day, Ohio State could come back and beat the Horned Frogs (unlikely). In fact, the Saints could shock the world and upset the Buckeyes (even more unlikely). However, Scheyer still needs to get his team ready to face an unbelievably dominant defense in the second round.