John Blackwell update: Another domino falls for Duke to grab the 5-star transfer

While things have been a little quiet for Duke and Jon Scheyer in the transfer portal, the expectation here is that the Blue Devils are going to make a splash sooner rather than later. Will that include Wisconsin standout John Blackwell packing his bags for Durham?

That's what Duke fans everywhere are hoping for, as Blackwell is ranked a 5-star transfer and the No. 3 overall player in the portal. He's been a total stud for Wisconsin, but he indeed is looking for a new home and there are several teams in the race.

However, some of his finalists are likely pulling themselves out of said race due to transfer decisions that have arrived in their favor. This included Andrej Stojakovic returning to the Fighting Illini, while Louisville just got the update that Adrian Wooley will be back with the ACC side. Is that good news for Duke? We sure think so.

Adrian Wooley staying at Louisville could help Duke's pursuit of John Blackwell

This is back-to-back days where it seems like Scheyer and Duke indeed have gotten some help in the battle for Blackwell. In his latest update, 247Sports' Travis Branham said it felt like three teams remained in the hunt: Duke, Louisville and UCLA. Maybe, just maybe, it's now down to Duke and the Bruins, who just hosted Blackwell recently for an official visit.

“In the race for John Blackwell, I think this (Stojakovic staying at Illinois) has a big impact and could knock Illinois out of that race and that would follow suit with Arizona falling out of contention - and there’s been very little to no mention of Alabama who was included in his final six,” Branham said. “So, now that brings this race down to Louisville, Duke and UCLA. He visited UCLA and there’s continuing, growing talk around the industry as Duke being a real, real contender here.”

With the transfer portal all set to close on April 21, the hope and assumption is that Blackwell will shut things down soon and make a final decision. Scheyer will need to get on the horn ASAP with him to keep selling Blackwell on a potential future with Duke. If this indeed is down to UCLA and Duke, you've got to figure playing for Scheyer will give Blackwell a much better chance to push for a trip to the Final Four next season. He's got to keep that in mind.