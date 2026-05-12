John Blackwell has one thing on his mind if he does play for Duke and delay the NBA

Duke's star transfer guard John Blackwell, the prize of the Blue Devils' portal class, is in Chicago this week participating in the NBA Combine as he goes through the pre-draft process. While he won't fully say he's going to be at Duke next season, he's not expected to make a move into the first-round range, with size concerns potentially even keeping him from getting drafted at all.

That hasn't kept some Duke fans from feeling uneasy, however, after going through this song-and-dance with Cedric Coward last year. The Washington State transfer committed to Duke over Alabama, but ultimately had a terrific performance in Chicago that led to him staying in the draft and landing in the lottery with the Memphis Grizzlies without playing a second in Durham.

But these situations are totally different.

Coward had the prototypical size and skill of an NBA wing. Blackwell is a college two-guard who will have an incredibly difficult time playing that position in the league because of his height. He stands to make a lot more money playing for Duke next season than he would if he jumped to the NBA and ended up in the G-League.

He's a competitor, though, and isn't yet ready to tip his hand before working out in Chicago.

But if he bypasses the NBA Draft to play for Jon Scheyer, he'll do so with one goal in mind.

John Blackwell has championship expectations for Duke

"That's the reason I picked Duke," Blackwell said to Andy Katz at the Combine. "Because of the roster and because of who's coming back. Just the guys that are around. I think we have a special chance to go get a national championship. That's what you play for. That's what you come back to college for, to go compete for a national championship."

Scheyer has built a championship roster once again, and it's on Blackwell and the players on the court to finally realize that vision. By the time next March rolls around, it'll have been 12 years between national championships for the Blue Devils, which is the longest drought since Mike Krzyzewski brought the program its first title in 1991.

Blackwell will join an elite backcourt in Durham, something Scheyer really hasn't had during his tenure. With Blackwell, along with 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr., joining returners in Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer, there may not be a deeper or more talented collection of guards anywhere in the country.

Duke's frontcourt is also stacked with the return of Patrick Ngongba II, and the additions of Drew Scharnowski in the portal, along with impressive incoming freshmen in Cameron Williams and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Dame Sarr's return solidified the wing, and Scheyer will have the ability to potentially play three-guard lineups, or even size up and play someone like Williams at the three spot. This team will be multiple, versatile, and dangerous at every level.

Blackwell will be a huge part of that. His time in Chicago this week will be beneficial as he looks to grow his game, but the next time he suits up for a real basketball game will be for the Blue Devils when they open the 2026-27 season.