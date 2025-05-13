Joe Mazzulla provides vague injury update on Celtics star Jayson Tatum

You've got to just feel terrible for former Duke basketball standout Jayson Tatum. On Monday night, the standout for the Boston Celtics was having one of the best games of his career, lighting up the stage at Madison Square Garden. Now, though, plenty of people are worried he'll be out for the rest of the playoffs.

Late in the action, Tatum scrambled for a loose ball and fell down to the hardwood. He was visibly in a ton of pain and he couldn't put any weight on his right leg. He was helped off the court and then taken off in a wheelchair. He had his hands in his face crying too.

Shortly after the Game 4 loss to New York, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on his superstar playmaker. Per Mazzulla, it's a lower-body injury for Tatum, which we all knew. However, Mazzulla said an MRI will get done on Tuesday. From the looks of his body language, though, it doesn't seem like good news will be on the way:

Joe Mazzulla has no update on Jayson Tatum says it’s a Lower body injury#celtics #nba pic.twitter.com/HQuotTtUmb — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 13, 2025

Jayson Tatum Injury Update: Celtics star will have an MRI on Tuesday

Before going down with this serious-looking injury, Tatum indeed was looking downright electric. He was 16-of-28 from the field, with 42 points and eight rebounds to his name. Celtics fans everywhere are upset about the loss to NY, but they're even more heartbroken over this news on Tatum.

As things stand, the Knicks are up 3-1 in this series and they can wrap things up in Game 5. Boston now has its back against the wall, as the hopes of repeating as the NBA Finals champs are hanging on by a thread.

It will be on Jaylen Brown and Co. to step up with Tatum banged up. We'll know more about his status following the MRI, but again, Celtics fans aren't feeling overly optimistic about his status moving forward. Again, you've got to feel awful for Tatum, as he was giving his all to help Boston post a win and this unfortunate injury has gone down.