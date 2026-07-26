Jayson Tatum's potential dig at Jaylen Brown sent social media into a frenzy

While they managed to coexist for a long time and even capture an NBA Championship together, there have long been rumors inside NBA circles that maybe, just maybe, Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown weren't exactly the best of friends.

Brown made comments after last season's first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers that it was his favorite season of his career. That was interpreted as such because Tatum missed the majority of the season recovering from his Achilles tear, which led to Brown being the team's No. 1 option.

The Celtics made the decision to trade Brown this summer. After swinging and missing at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston routed Brown to the 76ers in a stunning blockbuster trade, setting up what could be one of the fiercest NBA rivalries moving forward.

The fuse was already lit, but Tatum's comments over the weekend may have added significant fuel to the fire:

Jayson Tatum shares a motivational message on being a leader:



“Being around somebody that feels like they know it all, I don’t wanna be around that person. I don’t wanna be the smartest person in the room, I want to learn from somebody else.”



(h/t @lockedupjb) pic.twitter.com/VIqMq85tJw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 25, 2026

Tatum's comments sent social media into a frenzy.

Social media reacts to Jayson Tatum's 'shot' at Jaylen Brown

Ooh baby let’s start the season tomorrow lmao https://t.co/fuwfm9RPJw — Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) July 25, 2026

The NBA schedule has yet to be released, but Celtics/76ers HAS to be opening night, right?

All right I was wrong .They hated each other lol https://t.co/A7r4WfabyL — Khem Birch Society (@NBABabySecret) July 25, 2026

This has been the consensus. There was clearly always some bad blood between these two, and it was always destined to end up like this. It's never easy to have two alphas on the same team, and Brown was never going to be content to play second fiddle behind Tatum forever. The Celtics clearly showed their preference among the duo.

This has the chance to be Kobe/Shaq for a new generation. Old heads remember when those two met for the first time on Christmas Day after Shaq was traded to the Heat and the awkward pregame handshake.

Hilarious. Tatum was certainly not all that happy that he didn't get the Finals MVP when the Celtics won the NBA Championship.

God i don’t ask for much but please give us another Celtics/Sixers playoff series next year https://t.co/8geLswX9LU — A ✩ (@adryanashton) July 26, 2026

The Sixers would probably be favored in a hypothetical series after the addition of LeBron James, but there's nothing better than some pure hate and animosity in a playoff series.

bots are gonna get on tatum like brown hasn’t been throwing subliminals and shade since 2023 https://t.co/vazUvcCGhq — 🧊 (@nothesi) July 25, 2026

Some have been quick to try to make Tatum the villain here, but this is true. Brown has been throwing subtle shade for quite a while now.

Maybe I’m the unpopular take here, but I did not at all take this as a jab at JB. To me, he’s using an example for the kiddos. Not a direct jab nor wink.



Y’all really think JT would cryptically throw shade? C’mon. Dont create drama. He’s too professional. https://t.co/uRrVSQTsXF — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) July 25, 2026

This is a fair interpretation. Though there's clearly some bad blood between Tatum and Brown, that doesn't mean Tatum's words at this camp were a shot at Brown. It would be a bit outside of his character to do that, but then again, in the social media age, perception is reality.

Yanking this stuff and posting it from a camp he did for kids is what makes players say "the media" takes what they say out of context and it's ridiculous. Come on, man. https://t.co/s1wKqwLRmr — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 25, 2026

This is also a fair take on it. But the horse is already out of the stables at this point.