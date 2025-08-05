Jaquez Moore's return garners more attention with latest preseason honor

It's time for the Jaquez Moore show. Last season, the veteran fullback was primed and ready to steal the show for the Duke Blue Devils when tragedy struck and he injured his ankle against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Moore was sidelined for a majority of the 2024 season, only taking 32 total carries and appearing in just five games.

Now, the Duke running back is ready to make his return, and he is set to have a monstrous (or Devilish) season. The latest preseason honor only further confirmed the hype around the Blue Devil.

Moore was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, which includes the very best running backs in the nation. The award is named after legendary SMU running back Doak Walker, who played for the Mustangs in the 1940s, and collegiate running backs started receiving the award in 1990.

Over the last 35 years, a Duke running back has never received the award, with the Texas Longhorns and Wisconsin Badgers laying claim to the most recipients at five apiece.

Could Jaquez Moore actually win the Doak Walker Award?

To put it quite simply, yes, Moore could bring home the Doak Walker Award for the Blue Devils. However, the odds aren't necessarily in his favor with elite programs such as the Longhorns boasting star running backs like CJ Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner.

Yet, during his third season at Duke, Moore earned an impressive 674 yards and six touchdowns on 116 carries, all while playing a supporting role to then-RB1 Jordan Waters.

While the 2024 season obviously didn't pan out how Moore and the Blue Devils expected, his early success as backup pointed towards a promising career as the starting running back for Duke, especially with a more mature quarterback holding the reins like Darian Mensah.

The 2025 preseason watchlist for the Doak Walker Award included 87 running backs from across the country, including Moore, Baxter, Wisner, and many others from powerhouse programs. Now, only time will tell if Moore can bring it home.