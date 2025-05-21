Former Duke basketball star Jahlil Okafor's game-worn jersey from the 2015 national championship was just sold at an auction, and the bidding price was pretty insane.

The jersey that Okafor wore when the Duke basketball program took down Wisconsin in the 2015 national championship has sold for almost $40,000, with the exact price being $39,040.

This specific jersey was photo matched to eight games that Okafor played in through his freshman campaign with the Blue Devils, including against Syracuse, NC State, Robert Morris, San Diego State, Utah, Gonzaga, Michigan State, and the 2015 national title game against the Badgers.

A buyer purchased the jersey through Heritage Auctions.

In the 2014-15 season, that white #15 jersey was worn by one of the best freshmen to ever put on a Duke basketball uniform. Okafor had a dominant lone season in college hoops, averaging 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds on 66.4% shooting from the floor.

Beyond delivering the Blue Devils their fifth national championship in program history, Okafor also went on to win ACC Player of the Year and USBWA National Player of the Year while also being unanimously named a First Team All-American.

After his star-studded rookie campaign at Duke, Okafor then went on to be selected third overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, deemed the league's next dominant old-school big man.

Okafor had a great start to his professional career, averaging 17.5 points, seven rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game as a rookie en route to being named to the All-Rookie First Team.

The big was later traded to the Brooklyn Nets, and his NBA career started to go downhill due to injuries. Okafor bounced around the league for the next several seasons before finding himself playing overseas. However, the former ACC Player of the Year and national champion is currently trying to make an NBA comeback via the G League.

Okafor is a member of the Indiana Mad Ants, the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. He even checked into an NBA game for the first time in years with the Pacers back in February.

After one of the best freshman seasons in the history of college basketball, Okafor's jersey has now been sold for quite a high number.