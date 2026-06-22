Isaiah Evans projected to join historic team on precipice of franchise-altering move

Isaiah Evans seems to have a pretty wide range of potential NBA Draft outcomes just over 24 hours before things get started in Brooklyn.

The consensus has been that Evans will come off the board somewhere in the 20s, with the Detroit Pistons at No. 21 being one of the most popular high-end landing spots for Evans. Some have projected him to fall out of the first round, but that seems unlikely as we sit on draft eve.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been popular potential landing spots for the Duke guard, but in FanSided's latest mock draft, Evans is projected to land with the Boston Celtics, who could be on the precipice of a franchise-altering move that could see Evans be immediately on the move on draft night.

A Boston Celtics-Giannis Antetokounmpo trade could change everything for Isaiah Evans

The Celtics wouldn't be a perfect fit for Evans, particularly if his NBA impact is seen as more of a "specialist." His defensive versatility is a bit undersold, but there are questions about his slim frame and whether he'll be able to hold up on that end while expanding his offensive game. He's a sniper, and a good one, but his ability to crack a playoff roster will be contingent on other parts of his game growing.

But it's not a guarantee that Boston will even be making their pick at No. 27. There has been some significant recent smoke connecting the Celtics to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Though the Miami Heat have frequently been seen as the leader in the clubhouse to land the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Boston has recently signaled a willingness to include former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown in a trade.

If the Celtics swing a Giannis trade between now and the NBA Draft (or perhaps during), that could mean this pick is on the move. So perhaps Evans could be selected by the Celtics, throwing on the Boston hat in celebration, only to be moved to the Bucks as part of the Giannis package.

There are a lot of variables on draft night for Evans, and the potential for a Giannis trade adds an even bigger one. It has seemed inevitable that the move was going to happen, and the NBA is waiting in anticipation of it to see the fallout of what will almost certainly be a multi-team, multi-pick deal to move the two-time league MVP.

Evans has waited a while for clarity on his NBA landing spot and could be forced to wait longer as a potential small piece of a massive trade.