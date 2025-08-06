Isaiah Evans just terrified the rest of the ACC with this insane play

The Duke men's basketball team hosted an open practice, allowing students and fans to watch the team. It was filled with elite plays and great moments, but the highlight came when rising sophomore guard Isaiah Evans knocked down a clutch buzzer-beater three to win the game for his squad.

The play Evans got the three off of is one that Duke fans can probably expect to see a lot next season. The 6'7 sharpshooter came off a pindown screen set by Iffy Ufochukwu, took a few dribbles to create separation, and got the contested outside shot off to win the game.

However, one aspect of that shot that fans might overlook, but shows great growth in Evans' game, is how he created space off the dribble. Evans primarily was a catch-and-shooter as a rookie, but in an elevated starting role as a sophomore, he'll likely need to create his own shots more often, or at least feel more comfortable with the ball in his hands.

If that buzzer-beater by Evans was any preview to what the Blue Devil faithful can expect in 2025-26, the guard will be must-watch television next season.

Evans' decision to return was a huge deal this offseason, following the program's loss of its entire starting five from last year to the NBA Draft. Along with Caleb Foster, the two will be crucial pieces to the Blue Devils' success next season as two of the only returners who regularly contributed offensively last season.

Similar to Foster in 2024-25, Evans is entering his sophomore season in Durham with huge expectations to take a major leap, and he has all the tools to do so. As a freshman, Evans was strictly a 3-and-D guy. 81% of his shot attempts and 78% of his makes came from beyond the perimeter. After establishing himself as one of the best shooters in the nation, shooting 41.6% from three on 4.1 attempts a night. Evans will be asked to do much more on both sides of the ball this coming season.

Evans could easily be Duke's leading scorer with incoming star freshman Cameron Boozer likely being opposing defenses' first problem in most games. If he can continue to elevate his handle and become more physical getting to the rim, lottery status heading into the 2026 NBA Draft is on Evans' radar.