Isaiah Evans has the perfect Timberwolves role model in mind to begin NBA journey

If you asked most young players which Minnesota Timberwolves player they would most want to model their games after, the answer would be obvious and nearly unanimous.

Anthony Edwards.

He's one of the faces of the NBA right now. He's an elite scorer and one of the most exciting players in the league. Who wouldn't want to be like Ant?

Isaiah Evans had the opportunity to say that in an interview following his selection by the Wolves in the 2nd Round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Instead, he chose a different player whom he wants to study and learn from in the Twin Cities.

"Jaden McDaniels is a lot bigger than me, but I'm really interested in learning from him, how to affect the game on the defensive side as much as he does," Evans said.

Isaiah Evans wants to learn from Jaden McDaniels, one of the NBA's premier defensive players

Evans is confident in his offensive ability. He's a sniper from three-point range. He knows that jump shot is going to translate and give him an opportunity to play quickly in Minnesota.

But Evans is smart. He knows his path to staying power in the NBA - and a big payday down the road - will depend on his ability to add weight and defend at a high level. 3-and-D wings are always coveted in NBA circles. McDaniels, for instance, signed a contract worth $136 million with the Timberwolves back in 2023, and he's never averaged more than 15 points per game.

To carve out a role in the NBA, particularly on a team that has a supertar in Edwards, and another star in the recently acquired LaMelo Ball, you have to find ways to impact the game without the ball in your hands. Evans' gravity and movement will do that on the offensive end, and with two playmaking guards in Edwards and Ball, he's going to get a whole bunch of open catch-and-shoot threes.

His ability to play defense will determine whether he's simply a specialist you have to hide on the defensive end or a legitimate weapon in the NBA.

Playing at Duke prepared Evans for that. It's the reason you play for Duke. Jon Scheyer and his staff focus on every part of your game, not simply what you're already good at. You aren't getting on the court for the Blue Devils if you aren't willing to defend. Evans was always a willing defender in Durham, and that aspect of his game was underrated throughout the pre-draft process.

He'll have to add some weight to avoid getting pushed around in the league, but he has time to do that.

McDaniels is "bigger" as Evans points out, but only in height. He's 6-foot-9, but he's only listed at 185 pounds. Evans weighed in at 186 pounds at the NBA Combine. McDaniels has found ways to avoid getting pushed around in the league despite a slimmer frame. Evans will have a great opportunity to learn from him directly in Minnesota.