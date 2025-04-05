Is Maliq Brown playing in the Final Four vs Houston tonight? Latest injury update

Duke basketball veteran big man Maliq Brown hasn't played a full game since March 8th against North Carolina. The defensive superstar left Duke's ACC Tournament quarterfinals game against Georgia Tech after dislocating his shoulder for the second time and hasn't been fully back since.

He was listed as active in both the Blue Devils' Sweet 16 game against 4-seed Arizona and Elite 8 matchup against 2-seed Alabama, but only played four and three minutes in those games, respectively.

Brown and Duke head coach Jon Scheyer were both hoping to get the big man back for the Final Four, and it looks now that Brown will suit up tonight and play against the Cougars.

The 6'9, 222-pound forward talked to ESPN yesterday regarding his health ahead of the Final Four. Although Brown acknowledged that he isn't 100% healthy, he's hoping to have a bigger role tonight against Houston.

"So I would definitely say it's a different perspective [from last week]," Brown told ESPN after going through a full week of practice. "I'm not sure of my percentage, but to be honest, I feel good, compared to last week I feel better."

The coaching staff is being extra careful with Brown, as this is now the second time he's dislocated his shoulder. It was originally feared that he would be out for the remainder of the season, but there's a chance he will get back to playing double-digit minutes tonight.

Brown also said he was worried about contact after returning from a re-injury so quickly.

"It was definitely a thought - just a thought. Obviously just going back from a second injury like that so quick. Definitely a thought that was going on my head the first couple days, but I feel like once the first day I got up there, I think it was deflection or something and then I was just locked in."

Brown is averaging 2.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for the Blue Devils this season in 15.8 minutes a game, but the Syracuse transfer is possibly the most valuable defensive piece that Duke has at its disposal with his length and ability to switch the one through five positions.

The junior is hoping to play in an expanded role tonight. Tune into CBS at 8:49 pm ET to watch Duke take on Houston.