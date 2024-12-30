How to watch Duke vs. #14 Ole Miss in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Duke football (9-3, 5-3) finishes up a fantastic rookie season under head coach Manny Diaz when the team faces its first SEC opponent of the 2024 campaign in #14 Ole Miss (9-3, 5-3).

Narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoff, the Rebels boast wins this season over the likes of South Carolina and Georgia and won 4 of their last 5 regular season games.

The Blue Devils won their final 3 games of the regular season and look to finish the season with double digit wins.

It's a tale of two worlds at the quarterback position in this one which should make things pretty interesting. Jaxson Dart has thrown for 11,566 yards and 77 touchdowns over his career and is about to start his NFL career after the Gator Bowl.

On the other hand, Duke lost its first two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Maalik Murphy and Grayson Loftis, to the transfer portal, paving the way for sophomore Henry Belin IV to start for the first time.

Let's have a look at all the information you need to know for the upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Who: Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 5-3) vs. #14 Ole Miss Rebels (9-3, 5-3)

Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

When: 8:30pm ET, January 2nd, 2025

Where to watch: ESPN

Betting lines: Ole Miss: -17, -900 moneyline. Duke: +17, +550 moneyline. O/U 51.5 per ESPNBET

Tune in on Thursday night to watch the Blue Devils try to upset the ranked Rebels and spoil Dart's final collegiate game.