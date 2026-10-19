How to watch Duke basketball's exhibition matchup vs. Tennessee

Duke will play its second of a three-game exhibition schedule to warm up for the college basketball regular season on Tuesday at home against Tennessee.

Duke routed Belmont 102-62 in its first exhibition matchup two weeks ago. The Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje hype with the 17-year-old freshman scoring 19 points in the 40-point win.

This will be a massive step up in competition for Boumtje Boumtje and the rest of the Duke squad. The Blue Devils are expected to be without key rotational pieces in Caleb Foster and Drew Scharnowski again, with both targeting a return for the regular-season opener on November 2nd against Army.

This is the second straight season Duke and Tennessee have faced off in an exhibition matchup. The Blue Devils traveled down to Knoxville a year ago and earned an 83-76 win over the Volunteers.

While it's important to take exhibition results with a grain of salt, you can bet that Tennessee will come into this matchup with some extra motivation after losing its first exhibition game in a poor performance against Xavier.

Start time and channel information for Duke basketball vs. Tennessee

Date: Tuesday, October 20th

Tuesday, October 20th Time: 7:00 pm E.T.

7:00 pm E.T. Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

ACC Network Streaming: fubo TV

For the second straight exhibition game, you can watch the Blue Devils play on the ACC Network.

Tennessee will provide the first legitimate test for Scheyer's 2026-27 Duke team, and we'll learn a lot about where this team is and where the holes are that need to be patched between now and the start of the regular season. It's the main reason you play these competitive exhibition matchups. You want to get exposed.

You never know in practice whether the things you are doing well are because you are really good at it or your own deficiencies are making it look better than it is. Scheyer will learn more about his team against Tennessee tomorrow night than he's learned all summer and fall.

Rick Barnes leads a very talented Tennessee team that has gone to the Elite Eight in each of the last three seasons, but is still searching for the ever-elusive trip to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Tennessee was a big portal spender, adding talented, high-priced players like Wake Forest's Juke Harris, VCU's Terrence Hill Jr., Cal's Dai Dai Ames, Belmont's Tyler Lundblade, and Notre Dame's Jalen Haralson, among others

In particular, Tennessee's backcourt will be a real test for Duke, especially without Foster. Duke will need Cayden Boozer and John Blackwell to play well, along with freshman Deron Rippey Jr. to provide quality minutes off the bench.

After this, Duke will have one final exhibition matchup, a road game against Kansas in Lawrence, to wrap up the preseason slate.