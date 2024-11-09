How many statistical categories will Cooper Flagg lead Duke basketball in?
By Hugh Straine
Despite all of the noise surrounding Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg, Flagg is still delivering at the level he was expected. Regarded as a true generational prospect, Flagg was named a Preseason First Team All-American and ESPN listed Flagg as the #1 college basketball player in the nation before he even stepped on a court.
And through the first two games of Flagg's collegiate career, he's been electrifying. What makes him so special as a prospect is his game doesn't revolve around one thing working. Flagg impacts winning in so many different ways regardless if his shot is actually falling, and he's put all of his skills on display throughout Duke's 2-0 start.
Flagg kicked off his collegiate career with 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in the Blue Devils' 96-62 victory over Maine.
Flagg's shot wasn't falling from outside at all as he went 0-for-4 from three point range. Most of his made shots came from high percentage looks inside the paint and not from the mid range or outside. But, he didn't need to score to be the most impactful player on the floor.
The constant defensive intensity Flagg brings on every single possession makes him one of the leaders of this Duke team on that end of the floor. He puts his body on the line, gets on the ground, and always has active hands to pick-pocket ball handlers.
And in terms of his offensive game, he'll never force a shot. For a 6' 9" wing, Flagg has unbelievable vision as a passer from all areas of the floor. He can find a cutter crosscourt or operate as the passer in a pick-and-roll so well.
In Duke's first game, we saw the pick-and-roll game with Flagg and fellow freshman big man Khaman Maluach on the regular, and fans can expect this is a regular set in the offense this season.
Tonight in Duke's second win of the season against Army, Flagg finished with a double-double in the first half. On the night, Flagg had 13 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.
He's doing it all consistently and at a high level.
It can be hard to get behind a prospect that's never stepped foot on a college court being the best player in the country, but it's looking like it makes sense.
Flagg impacts every single area of the game, and his sheer ability to do that makes him the most impactful player on the floor in any game he'll play. There are very few players in the country that even have the ability to bring up the stat sheets in multiple categories, let alone on the offensive and defensive sides of the basketball.
It's fair to say Flagg could lead Duke in most major statistical categories on both offense and defense. As the leader of a team contending for a national championship, Flagg also couldn't have asked for a much better supporting cast around him. But as the season rolls on, I think it's fair we see him average a double double as a freshman.