How many AP First Team All-Americans has Duke football had all-time?

The Associated Press released its All-Time All-America Teams, dating back to the inception of the honor 100 years ago. Unfortunately, no players from the Duke football program made the all-time list, but the Blue Devils have still had their fair share of players awarded the great honor over the years.

In light of the AP releasing the best of the best across the history of college football, let's look back at every Duke Blue Devil to be named an AP First Team All-American, starting from the most recent.

Jeremy Cash - 2015

Defensive back Jeremy Cash spent the final three seasons of his collegiate career with the Blue Devils after spending his freshman year at Ohio State in 2011. Cash debuted for Duke in 2013, having to sit out in 2012 due to transfer regulations, and was an immediate impact. As a senior in 2015, Cash finished with 101 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and a fumble recovery, earning AP First Team All-America honors and the 2015 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award. Cash finished his career with 336 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, and six interceptions. He ranks fourth in the ACC all-time in career fumbles forced (9).

2014 - Laken Tomlinson

Offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson is one of three first-round picks that have come out of the Duke program since 2000, as Tomlinson was selected 28th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Spending five seasons with the Blue Devils, he was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2013 and 2014, along with being an AP First Team All-America selection as a senior in 2014 as well. Tomlinson is still active in the NFL, currently a member of the Houston Texans.

Clarkston Hines - 1989

Wide receiver Clarkston Hines spent four seasons in Durham from 1986-1989, tallying over 1,000 receiving yards in three of his four campaigns with the Blue Devils. As a senior in 1989, Hines led the ACC with 1,149 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, earning him ACC Player of the Year honors and AP First Team All-America honors. Hines averaged a ridiculous 104.5 receiving yards a game and 18.8 yards per reception as a senior, establishing himself as arguably the best wideout in the nation. Through his career, Hines tallied 189 receptions for 3,318 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns. The four-year Blue Devil is the program's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns and ranks third all-time in receiving yards. Hines was inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Bob Matheson - 1966

Bob Matheson found success as a linebacker at both the college and NFL levels. From 1964 to 1966 with Duke, Matheson was the team MVP in 1966, was an All-ACC selection in 1965 and 1966, and was an AP First Team All-American in 1966. Matheson went on to play 13 NFL seasons for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, winning two Super Bowls with Miami in the process. He was elected to the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985.

The final three Blue Devils to make the AP First Team All-American list go way back, as Pat Preston (1943), Ace Parker (1936), and Fred Crawford (1933) round out the list for Duke.

Seven Duke Blue Devils have made their way onto the First Team All-America ballots over the years, and there will hopefully be many more to come in the future. Blue Devil fans may not have to wait too long, as rising senior cornerback Chandler Rivers has a path to get there in 2025.