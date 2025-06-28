Hornets given phenomenal NBA Draft grade after selecting two former Duke Blue Devils

The Charlotte Hornets have been given an "A" grade for the franchise's 2025 NBA Draft moves, highlighted by the franchise selecting two former Duke basketball players, one in each round. Charlotte took Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick and Sion James with the 33rd overall pick.

Charlotte followed an in-state scheme, keeping two Blue Devils at home, both of whom will be ready to contribute to winning right away.

"With Knueppel, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in place, Charlotte potentially has a dynamic, high-powered (at least on offense) and young trio that could lead the team back to the playoffs," Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report said after releasing his post-draft team grades.

"Liam McNeeley and Sion James add more depth and versatility behind Knueppel and Miller. And Kalkbrenner is an interesting (and behemoth) potential replacement for Mark Williams, whom the Hornets were finally able to dump on Night 1 of the draft."

The Hornets totaled four selections in the 2025 Draft, taking Liam McNeeley from UConn in the first round and Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton in the second round, in addition to Knueppel and James.

Charlotte will be a very intriguing team to watch through the next few NBA seasons, as after the Hornets killed this draft, the franchise is inching closer to getting back to relevance.

Knueppel will thrive right away alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Ball will continue to take on the heavy load offensively, but Knueppel will take pressure off the upcoming sixth-year lead guard. Ball is also a talented passer, and the former Blue Devil sharpshooter will make Ball's life easy with his high basketball IQ and ability to consistently make himself available on the offensive side of the floor.

There's also a good chance James plays significant minutes for Charlotte as a rookie despite being a second round selection. James displays leadership, poise, and passing ability that not many veteran guards in this draft can do. Charlotte took James much higher than the consensus had the former Tulane Green Wave going, and James has a chance to be the steal of the draft.

Beyond that, both guards are elite perimeter defenders who will bolster a Hornets' defense that ranked 24th in the NBA in defensive rating last season.