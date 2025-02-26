Here's the clip of Tyrese Proctor's fall against Miami. What does losing Proctor mean for Duke basketball?

Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor left Tuesday night's game against Miami in the first half with an apparent knee injury, and it could be extremely serious.

The injury happened after Miami got out on a fast break and Proctor went up to contest a shot, landing awkwardly on his left leg. Proctor immediately went to the ground in pain holding his left knee.

Here's video of the Tyrese Proctor knee injury at the end of the first half:pic.twitter.com/GJINPhm33M — Duke Basketball In Depth (@DukeInDepth) February 26, 2025

Non-contact injuries like this are quite scary and it seems Proctor could've sustained a very serious blow to the knee.

Not much information is known at the moment on the severity of the knee injury, but Proctor did not return to the game after leaving in the first half.

Freshman Isaiah Evans started in the second half in place of Proctor, currently with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from threee-point range. Proctor left the game with 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

This is a huge blow for the Blue Devils as Proctor has been the leader in the backcourt all season, averaging 12.0 points on 43.8% shooting from the field and 40.9% shooting from beyond the perimeter.

More updates will come as the severity of the injury is seen at more detail, but non-contact injuries like this tend to be really scary when the player hits the floor in a lot of pain off of an awkward jump.

Sion James has been the starting guard alongside Proctor for the majority of the season, and Evans will likely need to step up into a starting role if Proctor needs to miss significant time. Sophomore Caleb Foster, who has essentially fallen out of the rotation as this season has gone on, will also see his minutes increase if Proctor is out for extended time.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer will likely touch on Proctor's injury after the game versus the Hurricanes is over, but losing Proctor for significant time would be a massive blow to the Blue Devils' NCAA Tournament aspirations.

Hopefully, Proctor just took an awkward fall and will be back into the lineup for Duke as soon as possible. What is frightening, however, is that a fall like that could mean serious injury that could keep Proctor out for potentially the rest of the college basketball season.