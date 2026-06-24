Grizzlies' Cameron Boozer pick may have finished the superweapon needed to stop Wemby

Cameron Boozer went to the perfect spot for him in the 2026 NBA Draft. After seeing AJ Dybantsa go No. 1 to Washington and Darryn Peterson No. 2 to Utah, Boozer went walking in Memphis at No. 3. The Memphis Grizzlies did not out-think the room here by selecting the best player available. More importantly, he helps Memphis solve an important part of the Victor Wembanyama puzzle for them.

With Boozer's defensive prowess, all-around offensive game, and high-end basketball savvy, he will pair nicely with Memphis big man Zach Edey to stop the San Antonio superstar. Memphis and the Spurs play in the same division, one that seems to be running through San Antonio for the time being. The Spurs just played in the NBA Finals, something Memphis has never done in its basketball history.

Truth be told, every team in the NBA's Western Conference is looking for a Wemby stopper. Boozer may not be that alone, but playing alongside an elite frontcourt partner in Edey could help close the gap. These are two well-coached players, as well as splitting three National Player of the Year awards between them. That may be what it takes to stifle the San Antonio 7-footer. Memphis is planning on it.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. out of the picture, Memphis is ready to roll full steam ahead with Boozer.

Cameron Boozer and Zach Edey could bring out their best to stop Wemby

To be the best, you have to beat the best. While there are many ways to do that in the NBA, the typical pathway is being dominant in the frontcourt. There may be some guard-centric teams that have won titles, but it usually starts with the game's biggest stars being closer to the basketball. Wembanyama is the epitome of a unicorn, but smart basketball players like Boozer and Edey should make him work.

Defeating Wemby is not a one-man job. It takes an entire team. Look no further than the New York Knicks getting the best of the Spurs in five games earlier this month. Memphis has a long way before it is playing for championships, but its identity is being forged before our very eyes. Whenever Memphis has been at its best, the Grizzlies play a physical brand of basketball. The Spurs know this.

ALSO READ: Duke fans are finally going to see the best Duke duo that never was with Cam Boozer in Memphis

In time, Memphis needs to do a great job of surrounding Boozer and Edey with the right supporting cast to give the Grizzlies a puncher's chance whenever they take on the Spurs. This is a town that is crazy about basketball. While Ja Morant was fun, Boozer and Edey are winning players. Duke and Purdue fans can attest to that. The question now is what kind of countermoves could they provide?

Overall, Memphis fans should be excited to have arguably the best player in the draft on their team. Boozer may have only played at Duke for one season, but he was a captivating player every time he took the court. The hope is for his basketball savvy and winning instincts to be what takes Memphis over the top. Boozer is not a finished product. Memphis is not either, but together, they did get better.

Wembanyama might be a force in the Western Conference, but Boozer is now in the same division.