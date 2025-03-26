Former UNC basketball star makes insane claim about how Tar Heels should honor Caleb Love if Arizona beats Duke

1-seed Duke will face 4-seed Arizona tomorrow night in the Sweet Sixteen, as the Blue Devils look to advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight season and second time in three seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer.

The Blue Devils will face Duke fans' most hated player, Caleb Love, tomorrow night. The former Tar Heel and current Wildcat has broken Blue Devils's fans hearts on multiple occasions throughout his career, and the Blue Devils are looking to avenge the Duke program tomorrow for what Love did to it in the 2022 Final Four when he was a member of UNC's program.

And now a former Tar Heel superstar has come out with a ridiculous claim on what the University of North Carolina should do regarding Love if Arizona beats Duke tomorrow night.

Tyler Hansbrough, former UNC superstar and current analyst, said on The Field of 68 network that Love's ARIZONA jersey should be hung in the rafters if the Wildcats win tomorrow.

"I actually want to put his jersey in the rafters if they get it done...If Caleb does this let's go ahead and throw his jersey up there, we'll put an Arizona jersey up there."

"I actually think North Carolina should put Caleb Love's Arizona jersey in the rafters if he knocks off Duke one more time" - @THANS50



pic.twitter.com/ZWnNmqiFZN — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 26, 2025

It was said in a joking fashion with his co-hosts Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster, but this is just such an unbelievable thing to say. After the insanely disappointing season that UNC has had, one where it shouldn't have even made the NCAA Tournament, now the program's former stars are saying that the new jersey of a player who left the program should be hung in the rafters if he can beat Duke one more time. Sounds salty.

Now, it would be pure devastation for the Blue Devil faithful if Duke falls at the hands of Love another time, but putting his jersey in the rafters would be one of the funniest things ever.

The Blue Devils have as good of a chance as ever to get back at Love for ending Coach K's career in the 2022 Final Four by ending his collegiate career tomorrow night. Catch the tip off at 9:39pm ET on CBS as the Blue Devils look to stay alive.