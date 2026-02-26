Former Duke star Jayson Tatum could be closer to a return than anyone thought

When Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles last season in the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks, it was believed to be an injury that would cost him the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season.

The Boston Celtics made roster moves of a team that was effectively punting on the season, trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis as they appeared to be positioning themselves for a lottery run. Boston didn't view itself as a title contender sans-Tatum, and paying exorbitant luxury tax fees for a fringe-playoff team didn't make sense for Celtics brass.

But as we enter the stretch run of the regular season, the Celtics find themselves in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. Not only are they a playoff team, they look like a legitimate contender to get to the NBA Finals.

And they might just get Tatum back after all. And pretty soon.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Tatum has ramped up his basketball activities to being a full participant in 5-on-5 scrimmages:

Celtics star Jayson Tatum (Achilles) has been a full participant in 5-on-5 scrimmages, per @ShamsCharania.



Tatum underwent surgery in May. pic.twitter.com/qJIYSonC5Z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 25, 2026

Jayson Tatum's return could make the Celtics the NBA Championship favorites

There still isn't a timetable for Tatum's return. He has attacked his rehab with the same dedication and work ethic that turned him into a superstar. The Celtics have allowed him to lead the charge with that, and will allow him to make the decision on if and when he returns this season.

That's a decision that has gotten tougher with Boston being in contention. If the Celtics were having the season their front office appeared to anticipate, then shutting down Tatum for the season would be the obvious choice.

But they've played well enough to be a legitimate contender, and Tatum's return could spark a run to a second NBA Championship in three seasons.

Neither the Celtics nor Tatum will make a decision that jeopardizes any part of his future. But if he's medically cleared, and gets to the point that he feels like himself again, then we might see Tatum play basketball again pretty soon.