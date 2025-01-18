Former Duke football running back expected to land with SEC program through transfer portal

Former Duke football running back Star Thomas hit the transfer portal after one season with Duke where he totaled 213 carries for 871 yards and 7 touchdowns along with 20 receptions for 153 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.

Ranked as the #51 running back in the portal per On3, Thomas is now predicted to land with the Tennessee Volunteers following a visit to Knoxville yesterday.

"I enjoyed everything about it," Thomas said following his visit. "Really the coaches and how everything was organized. How they were just honest and true about everything. I really loved it and loved everything about it and Knoxville so we shall see."

Thomas took the keys to the backfield after Jaquez Moore went down with injury in Duke's week two win versus Northwestern that kept him out for the majority of the remainder of the season.

The senior rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games for Duke early on in the season and was a consistent threat in the backfield for the Blue Devils all season.

Thomas began his career at Coffeyville Community College before transferring to New Mexico State where he spent the next two seasons of his career before landing in Durham.

The 6' 0" 210-pound back tallied 1,178 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns in two seasons with the Aggies.

Tennessee led the SEC in rushing yards (2,936) and rushing yards per game (225.8) in 2024. Thomas has one season of eligibility remaining.