Former Duke football quarterback announces transfer commitment

Former Duke football quarterback Maalik Murphy has announced his transfer commitment to Oregon State. The rising junior spent his freshman season as a backup at Texas before starting every game for Duke this past season.

Coming out of high school, Murphy was rated as a 4-star recruit by On3 and the #12 quarterback in the nation. He sat behind Quinn Ewers during his freshman season with the Longhorns, but appeared in 6 games winning all of them. Murphy completed 40-of-71 pass attempts for 477 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions throughout the six games he appeared in.

He entered the transfer portal following his freshman season and On3 rated Murphy as a 4-star transfer, which eventually landed the QB in Durham.

Murphy started every game for the Blue Devils through his sophomore campaign and found a lot of success in his new home.

He led the program to a 9-3 record behind 2,933 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 56.5 QBR while completing 60.3% of his passes.

His 26 touchdowns also broke the Duke single-season passing touchdowns record previously set by Anthony Dilweg in 1988.

Despite his success and the idea he'd be the long term starter for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils, Murphy elected to hit the transfer portal once again, searching for his third school in three years.

Murphy was again a highly-touted prospect out of the portal, ranked as the #4 quarterback and #26 overall player in the winter cycle.

He immediately received attention from big programs such as Auburn and Miami, but that ultimately wouldn't be where he ended up.

Murphy most recently took a visit to Kentucky before visiting Oregon State yesterday and quickly committing to play for the Beavers today.

It's yet another fresh start for the signal caller, who will inherit a program 5-7 this past season.