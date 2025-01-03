Former Duke basketball superstar making generous donation after New Orleans attack

The city of New Orleans and the entire United States is in a state of shock and grief after the horrific terrorist attack that took place on Bourbon Street in the early morning of January 1st.

No amount of money can take away the pain caused by this dreadful attack, but one former Duke basketball superstar is giving back to his community in a big way.

Zion Williamson is donating $100,000 to the Greater New Orleans Tragedy fund to support the city through these times.

"As a father, son, and someone who loves the community, this hit me hard," Williamson told ESPN. "This isn't just about money - but standing together and making sure no one feels alone."

Williamson was one of the most prolific college basketball players in history during his lone season at Duke, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 2.1 steals per game on his way to winning the 2019 National Player of the Year award.

After his freshman campaign, Williamson declared for the 2019 NBA Draft and was selected #1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, where he has spent his entire career.

Williamson has stated in the past how he wants to stay in New Orleans long-term and loves the city. In July of 2022, Williamson signed a five-year $197.2 million extension with the Pelicans.

His career has somewhat been riddled by injuries, but Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and a steal on 58.7% shooting from the field in 190 games through his career.

This is a class act move by Williamson to give back to his community in a time of need and will certainly spark a sense of togetherness around the city of New Orleans.