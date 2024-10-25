Former Duke basketball star has record-setting performance on NBA opening night
By Hugh Straine
Former Duke basketball star Jayson Tatum has had a phenomenal beginning to his NBA career. He was drafted third overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft after one great season with the Blue Devils where he averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals a game on 45% shooting from then field.
He and the rest of the 2024 Boston Celtics cemented themselves as one of the best teams in NBA history after winning the 2024 NBA Championship. Tatum led the group that overall went 64-18 in the regular season and lost just three games through the entirety of the postseason.
Yet, throughout his career, despite his career averages of 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 46% from the field, Tatum always seems to be doubted with "overrated" conversations constantly surrounding his name.
Although he was a member of the 2024 USA Olympic Basketball Team that won the gold medal, Tatum hardly saw the court, with head coach Steve Kerr opting to play other wings ahead of him such as Devin Booker.
After winning a championship and leading one of the best teams in the history of the NBA, many thought Tatum would come into the 2024-25 NBA season with a chip on the shoulder looking to prove doubters wrong. It seems ridiculous to say he even has doubters after consistently being one of the best players in the NBA over the last five years, but he does.
Tatum has yet to win the MVP award, but after his opening night performance on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, it looks like Tatum is hunting for it.
In Boston's big 132-109 victory over New York, Tatum cashed in for 37 points and ten assists while making fourteen of his eighteen shots and eight of his eleven three point attempts. He is the first Celtic ever to put up at least 35 points and ten assists while shooting at least 75% from the field.
Tatum followed that performance up with 25 points, eleven rebounds, and six assists on 9-for-20 shooting from the field in Boston's 122-102 win on the road against the Washington Wizards last night.
So through the first two games of the 2024-25 NBA season, Tatum is averaging 31 points, 7.5 rebounds, and eight assists on 60.5% shooting from the field. Just insane.
After Boston's win last night, Tatum was asked about MVP aspirations in his postgame press conference.
"Saying that MVP is important to me is not in the way taking away the success of our team. Every guy that's ever won MVP has been on a championship contending team. If you're an MVP, you're dominating, you're efficient, you're playing the right way and you're impacting winning. Um, so you can do both,"
It looks like Tatum is still focused on championships ahead of anything else, but with the start to the NBA season he's had, he's looking like a true MVP contender. He currently sits with the second-best odds to win the award at +525 per ESPNBET.