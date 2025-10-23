Former Duke basketball players make impactful debuts to begin NBA season

The Duke basketball program lost its entire 2024-25 starting five from a team that went to a Final Four, but every one of them was selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, including three in the top ten. On October 22nd, several Blue Devils selected in the 2025 draft were in action. The most anticipated debut was from AP National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg, who was selected with the first overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks. Besides the prized top pick, however, three more former Blue Devils began their hopefully lengthy professional careers with their respective franchises. Let's take a look at how they all did.

Duke basketball 2024-25 starting five makes NBA debut on the same night

Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks

Flagg debuted at point guard for Dallas in a 125-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, featuring the No. 2 overall 2025 draft choice, Dylan Harper. In his first regular season action, Flagg went for 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a steal on 4-of-13 (30.8%) shooting from the field and 0-of-1 from three-point range in 32 minutes of action. It was an ugly game for the Mavs all around, only shooting 37.3% from the field as a team in the lopsided loss.

Kon Knueppel and Sion James - Charlotte Hornets

Knueppel and James got to reunite in Charlotte, as they were selected with the fourth and 33rd overall picks by the franchise, respectively. Knueppel earned a day one starter role and was efficient in his debut. The wing tallied 11 points, five rebounds, and an assist on 4-of-6 (66.6%) shooting from the field and 3-of-4 (75%) shooting from three. James logged 17 minutes to Knueppel's 25, but the former Duke grad transfer was impactful during his time on the court. In those 17 minutes, James totaled two points, four rebounds, two assists, and a block in Charlotte's 136-117 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Tyrese Proctor - Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyrese Proctor might be the biggest steal of the 2025 NBA Draft, as the veteran guard slipped all the way to the 49th pick. It's not too common for a late second round selection to see significant time right away, but the Australian played 16 minutes in the Cavs' opening 119-111 loss to the New York Knicks. In that time, he went for five points, a rebound, and two assists on 2-of-5 (40%) shooting from the field and 1-of-3 (33.3%) shooting from three.

Khaman Maluach, the Blue Devils' fifth starter from last season who was selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns, did not see playing time in the Suns' opener.