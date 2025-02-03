Former Duke basketball player on the move amidst wild trade weekend throughout NBA

The last few days around the NBA have been shocking to say the least. Most around the sport of basketball know about the blockbuster trade that went down over the weekend, as Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

It was a move no one saw coming and it sent the basketball world into chaos as one of the most insane trades potentially in NBA history.

But, that wasn't the only marquee deal made just ahead of the trade deadline, and a former Duke Blue Devil has been included in a deal along with a superstar.

On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings agreed to trade De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal along with the Chicago Bulls.

San Antonio receives:

De'Aaron Fox

Jordan McLaughlin

Sacramento receives:

Zach Lavine

Sidy Cissoko

three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN)

three second round picks (2025 CHA, 2028 DEN, own 2028 pick back)

Chicago receives:

Zach Collins

Tre Jones

Kevin Huerter

their own 2025 pick via SAS

Tre Jones spent two seasons as the starting point guard for the Blue Devils from 2018-20. He averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.8 steals a night across his two seasons in Durham while shooting 41.9% from the field.

He was a part of the Duke team that earned the #1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, featuring Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish as his teammates.

After his sophomore season which saw his scoring take a big leap, Jones entered the 2020 NBA Draft and was selected by San Antonio with the 41st pick.

Second round picks tend to have a difficult time carving out a consistent career in the NBA, but Jones has been a reliable reserve guard for the Spurs for the last four seasons.

Jones played at least 68 games each season from 2021-24, but was beginning to fall out of the rotation this season.

After averaging 28 minutes a game in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, both of which he averaged double-digit scoring, his time has dropped this season as he averages just 16 minutes in 28 games played while putting up 4.4 points a night.

A fresh start could be good for Jones' career, but he'll still have to battle for playing time in Chicago with the guard depth the Bulls already have with Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, and Josh Giddey.