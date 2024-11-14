Former Duke basketball player leading NBA Rookie of the Year race
By Hugh Straine
Former Duke basketball player and current Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain has been having a phenomenal rookie season in Philly, especially over the last five or so games.
After garnering a lot of attention throughout training camp in the offseason, McCain has continued to see his minutes increase as the season has gone on. Especially with injuries that have kept 76ers stars Paul George and Joel Embiid off the court, McCain has taken advantage.
McCain is coming off of a career game last night in a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. McCain finished with 34 points and 10 assists on 12-of-26 shooting from the field and 6-of-13 from three.
The guard is now averaging 13.5 points per game on 45.7% shooting through his rookie season and is now the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award at +300 odds per ESPNBET.
Over his last four games, McCain is averaging 25.5 points and 4 assists per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 42% from three point range. He has the most games with 18+ points of any rookie this season with four, and no other rookie has more than one.
McCain has been a true scoring machine for Philadelphia this season and has shined in his opportunity, similar to his time in a Duke uniform last year.
"I work so hard so I feel like I need these games. I'm starting to learn more about being a lead guard. I feel like in college it was more off-ball, so definitely a learning process there," McCain said.
The 76ers will certainly continue to utilize McCain's offensive firepower as the season goes on and McCain is looking more comfortable on an NBA court with each game that comes.