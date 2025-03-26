Former Duke basketball five-star recruit hits transfer portal for second season straight

The Duke basketball program had seven scholarship players hit the transfer portal after the 2024 season, and one of them was TJ Power, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2023. Power ended up transferring from Duke after last season, and now will hit the portal again after one season in his new home.

After a freshman season where Power struggled to see the floor in Durham consistently, he decided to hit the portal in hopes of a change of scenery. Eventually, Power landed at Virginia, where he spent this past season.

There were high hopes for the former big time prospect, but his journey was heavily shaken up after former Hoos head coach Tony Bennett suddenly retired just before the 2024-25 season.

Power remained with the program, however, and began the season as a starter and was expected to be a heavy contributor for a Virginia program that wasn't expected to be very good.

But as the season went on, inconsistent shooting eventually led to Power completely fizzling out of the Cavaliers' rotation almost entirely towards the end of the regular season.

Power logged a total of just 10 minutes of playing time across the final four games he played in, and didn't see the floor at all in four of Virginia's final seven regular season games or Virginia's ACC Tournament loss to Georgia Tech, the lone conference tournament game that Virginia appeared in.

The Shrewsbury, MA native scored zero points in 13 of the 24 games he played in, including the final six games he appeared in this season. Power finished his sophomore campaign averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound per game on 20.5% shooting from the field and 18.2% shooting from three-point range.

It looks like newly hired Virginia head coach Ryan Odom is cleaning house, and now Power will look for a new home for the second straight season.

Virginia finished this season 15-17 overall and 8-12 in ACC play, including an 80-62 loss to Duke in Charlottesville. Power tallied zero points in two minutes of action when Duke played at Virginia. Now after staying in the ACC for his first two seasons of college hoops, the rising junior will look to find a program he can contribute on.

Power currently sits as the #66 ranked transfer and #17 small forward in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.