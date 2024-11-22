Former Duke basketball captain hits chaotic buzzer beater in double overtime
Jeremy Roach created a handful of iconic plays while he was a member of the Duke basketball team and now he has his first heroic moment as a Baylor Bear.
As the clock was winding down in double overtime, Roach drilled a 3-point buzzer beater to defeat St. John’s, 99-98.
The shot came with some controversy, none of with Roach created, after St. John’s center Zuby Ejiofor missed two free throws that could have put the game out of reach but missed each attempt giving hope for Baylor.
Red Storm forward RJ Luis appeared to tip the second missed free throw before Baylor center, and Miami transfer, Norchad Omeir corralled the ball and passed it to Roach who provided the theatrics at the Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas.
The play was only reviewed by the officials to see if Roach got the shot off in time before the horn sounded, which he clearly did. Any other potential timing issues were not reviewed.
After a slow start to his Baylor career, scoring just nine points in a 38-point loss to Gonzaga in opening night, Roach is starting to feel much more comfortable in Texas as he has scored at least 12 points in his last four games.
The former Duke basketball captain ended the game with 20 points against the Johnnies, including three rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He made 7-of-14 attempts from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
Jeremy Roach could have ended the game in overtime with the ball in his hands during the final possession but came up empty with an airball.
The fifth-year senior is averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 45.3-percent shooting from the field and 42.2-percent from 3-point range – all numbers that are similar to his final year with the Blue Devils.
Roach and No. 13 Baylor will face No. 11 Tennessee in the championship round in Baha Mar on Friday night (9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).