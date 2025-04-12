Former Duke basketball 5-star forward drops to Ivy League after two struggling years

The hype that TJ Power received after his final summer of playing AAU basketball has not translated to college basketball and the former Duke basketball 5-star forward is on the move again.

One offseason after leaving the Blue Devils for a conference rival at Virginia, Power is now leaving the rigors of power conference basketball and has committed to the University of Pennsylvania out of the Ivy League.

In his two seasons in the ACC, Power played a total of 50 games and averaged 8.0 minutes and 1.7 points. Known as a sharpshooter in high school, he made just 28-percent of his shots from the outside.

He finished as the No. 17 overall player in the 247Sports recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023.

Power started his career as a Cavalier in the starting lineup and getting nearly 20 minutes per game before he was removed as a starter in late November and out of the main rotation by December.

He never scored more than five points in a game this season after he set a career-high of nine points two years ago with Duke.

However, the drop to the Ivy League could be good to get his career back on track and he will be playing for a proven head coach at UPenn in Fran McCaffery, who was hired by the Quakers after being fired from Iowa in March.

Power will also get to play in another iconic home venue at The Palestra after calling Cameron Indoor Stadium home during his freshman season.

Penn finished with an 8-19 (4-10 Ivy League) record this season.

TJ Power entered Duke in a recruiting class with Jared McCain, Caleb Foster, and Sean Stewart and each player left the Blue Devils after one season with the exception of Foster, who returned to the program for his sophomore campaign.