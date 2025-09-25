Finalized date and time released for Duke basketball's clash with reigning national champs

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has never shied away from giving his team a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule, and this season's no different, as Duke likely will go through the toughest non-con slate in all of college hoops. Now, the Blue Devils' ACC/SEC Challenge matchup with reigning national champion Florida has been finalized with a date and time. Florida is one of five squads ranked in ESPN's current preseason top 25 that the Blue Devils will face at some point next season. However, there's a chance this is the best game of the entire college basketball season. Both the Gators and Blue Devils could be ranked in the top five of the AP Poll at this point, and it doesn't get much better than two national title contenders facing off at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

ACC/SEC Challenge dates and times released

Duke will face Florida at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, December 2nd, at 7:30 pm EST in one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire 2025-26 season.

Full matchup list

Tuesday

Syracuse vs. Tennessee

Pitt vs. Texas A&M

VIrginia Tech at South Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Oklahoma

Duke vs. Florida

Notre Dame vs. Missouri

Miami at Ole Miss

Florida State vs. Georgia

Wednesday

Louisville at Arkansas

Clemson at Alabama

Boston College vs. LSU

NC State at Auburn

Virginia at Texas

SMU at Vanderbilt

In a down year for the ACC, the conference was completely humiliated in last season's ACC/SEC Challenge. ACC teams went just 2-14 across the two days. On top of that, ACC teams lost 11 of those 14 games by double digits and 5 of those games by 20 or more points. The ACC was just 2-6 at home as well.

This is the third ACC/SEC Challenge, and the ACC will be looking to avenge its embarrassment from a season ago. Besides the marquee date between Duke and Florida, there are several other phenomenal matchups to watch. Louisville at Arkansas and NC State at Auburn are two other matchups that could potentially feature two ranked opponents. After Bruce Pearl's sudden retirement, the Tigers will be a very intriguing team to monitor this season.