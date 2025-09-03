Everything to know before Duke vs. Illinois: How to watch and critical updates

After a decisive 45-17 win for the Duke football program over FCS opponent Elon to begin the 2025 season, the Blue Devils now enter Week Two with a potentially season-deciding matchup on the schedule. Duke will take on No. 11 Illinois at Wallace Wade Stadium, a prime opportunity for the Blue Devils to etch a marquee victory on the resume early on in the campaign. After Clemson fell to No. 9 LSU in Week One, the ACC might be more open than most around the country originally anticipated. However, a win over the Fighting Illini is crucial for Manny Diaz and his squad to reach their ceiling in 2025.

Here's everything fans need to know before Duke vs. No. 11 Illinois

When is Duke vs. Illinois?

Duke will take on No. 11 Illinois at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. The game will take place on Saturday, September 6th at 12:00 pm EST.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Illinois?

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor will provide commentary for the game for ESPN. The contest will also be available on ESPN+, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and Illinois?

Duke is 1-1 all-time against the Fighting Illini. The last matchup between the two schools came on October 23rd, 1965, where Illinois beat Duke 28-14 in Champaign. The only other game between the programs came on October 4th, 1958 in Durham, where Duke emerged victorious 15-13.

What are the current odds for Duke vs. Illinois?

According to FanDuel, Illinois is currently favored at -2.5 (-120), while the Blue Devils are 2.5-point underdogs (-102). Illinois' moneyline is -146, and Duke's is +122. The current total point Over/Under is 49.5.

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. Illinois?

It will be a hot one in Durham, with the forecast calling for 85° at game time and rising to about 90° by 3 pm EST.

Duke injury report

S Terry Moore - Out

Illinois injury report

OG Ayden Knapik - Questionable

CB Jaheim Clarke - Questionable

CB Ben Clawson - Questionable

CB Tywan Cox - Out

RB John Forster - Out

OG JJ Hirdes - Out

TE Grant Smith - Out