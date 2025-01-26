ESPN College GameDay to be in Durham next weekend for Duke/UNC rivalry matchup

In the best rivalry college basketball has to offer, ESPN College GameDay will be at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 1st for this season's first bout between #2 Duke (17-2, 9-0 ACC) and North Carolina (13-8, 6-3 ACC).

This will be the record 14th time College GameDay will be at Cameron Indoor.

The show features ESPN college basketball analysts Rece Davis, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg, Pete Thamel, along with analysts and Duke basketball alums Jay Williams and Jay Bilas.

Duke is comfortably the favorite with the Tar Heels in the midst of a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. North Carolina came in ranked #9 in the Associated Press preseason poll, but are now in a spot where it's fighting to make the NCAA Tournament, losing two of its last three games with losses to teams like Stanford and Wake Forest.

The Blue Devils are looking for revenge this season after being swept by UNC in the 2023-24 season. UNC emerged victorious 93-84 in Chapel Hill and won at Cameron 84-79.

Duke is 66-85 versus North Carolina since 1965.

The last win for the Blue Devils over UNC came on March 4th, 2023 in a season where Duke swept the series. Duke won 63-57 at Cameron and 62-57 in Chapel Hill. This was a disastrous season for the Tar Heels as they became the first team since the 1985 bracket expansion to be ranked #1 in the preseason AP poll and miss the NCAA Tournament altogether.

Watch the first meeting between the rivals on Saturday, February 1st at 6:30pm ET on ESPN.